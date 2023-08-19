Nike Calm Slide WMNS “Rugged Orange” Official Photos

The Nike Calm Slide WMNS is a slip-on slide made by Nike. It’s designed for women’s sizes. The sandal has a simple and easy-to-wear style. The Nike Calm Slide WMNS features a comfortable foam sole. It has a strap across the foot with the Nike logo. The sandal is available in different colors, and soon a “Rugged Orange” colorway. This sandal is liked for its convenience and comfort. It’s suitable for casual activities and relaxation. The slip-on design makes it effortless to wear.

Nike’s attention to practicality and comfort is evident in the Calm Slide WMNS. It’s a straightforward choice for those who want easy and comfy footwear. The slide is a handy option for various occasions. The Nike Calm Slide WMNS offers a straightforward and versatile option for women’s footwear. Its uncomplicated design and focus on comfort make it a reliable choice. Whether you’re strolling around or just need a comfy sandal, the Nike Calm Slide WMNS fits the bill.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “Six Championships” Officially Unveiled

“Rugged Orange” Nike Calm Slide WMNS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured, traction sole and a rugged orange midsole. The bed of the sneakers also features textured foam, so your foot stays snug. The rest of the sandals, as you can see, is rugged orange. Also, an embedded Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides as well as the footbed. Overall, these sneakers aren’t just stylish, they are incredibly comfortable. It’s also worth noting that these sneakers aren’t expensive. They are, however, a women’s exclusive, and only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Calm Slide WMNS “Rugged Orange” is releasing sometime during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $50 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Pink Gingham” Coming Soon

[Via]