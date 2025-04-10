Snoop Dogg Reacts To 21 Savage's New Hairstyle Emulating The West Coast Legend

While Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage have never battled in the booth, they did get sweaty with the sticks in a Mortal Kombat tourney way back.

21 Savage may have a main aesthetic associated with his artistry, but his DJ's recent set and his new hairstyle emulating Snoop Dogg prove he feels comfortable with breaking out of his shell. The Atlanta rapper recently posted a selfie of his natural grown-out hair with the caption "thinking about going throwback snoop on you female dogs" on Instagram, which provoked questions about whether or not this is a joke or a show of respect. Tha Doggfather took it as the latter either way, reposting some IG coverage of the new look with a throwback picture of himself with this 'do. "My dogg," he captioned his cosign.

While these two MCs have never hopped on the same song together, 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg graced other arenas, such as a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament the latter hosted back in 2019. They have also linked up in the past in a non-musical capacity, with Savage joining Snoop's GGN show. Maybe this hairstyle homage opens the door for a collab in the future. As odd as it may sound on paper, both lyricists have definitely been part of much more strange team-ups.

Snoop Dogg Suge Knight Beef

However, 21 Savage's presumed upcoming feature doesn't fall in this category, as it's a teased appearance on the upcoming Young Thug comeback album. Many fans expressed excitement for this hinted link-up given past tracks like "Rich N***a S**t," "Now," and "I'm Scared." On the other hand, a few die-hards expressed exhaustion with 21's prolific and unstoppable feature game, hoping Thugger will include more exciting collabs – if any at all, which is another wish for some listeners – on what he drops next.

As for the West Coast icon, Snoop Dogg faces pushback as a label head from the previous overseer of Death Row Records. His beef with Suge Knight became quite one-sided given Suge's constant attacks over his decisions and Snoop's tendency to brush them of. But they also both face certain issues with the company that they might want to present a united front over. In any case, when he gets love from the current leaders like 21 Savage, we imagine he cares less and less about his old detractors.

