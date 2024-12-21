The Joe Budden Podcast Thinks Drake's "Family Matters" Would've Ended Any Other Battle

NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors
Recording artist Drake reacts to a play in the second half of game six of the Eastern Conference final between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
Of course, Kendrick Lamar's "meet the grahams" irrevocably changed its impact.

The Joe Budden Podcast often has pretty hot takes about Drake given its titular host, but no one can say that they don't give due credit... Albeit a little late in some fans' eyes. Moreover, the cohort was discussing the Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl situation during a recent episode, and they eventually circled around to how Drizzy might have had more shots in the tank had Kendrick Lamar not won the battle. Budden even assessed that "Family Matters" "ends the rest of y'all" in a rap beef, referring to other MCs. While he thought the Kendrick diss track was hard on impact, that's even more clear in hindsight.

Still, it doesn't change the notion that Kendrick Lamar's "meet the grahams" and "Not Like Us" completely knocked the wind out of Drake's "Family Matters." The Joe Budden Podcast's conversation around this begins at around the 3:15-minute mark of the Twitter clip below. There's still a debate over who "won" the beef, especially with the 6ix God's UMG and Spotify petition in consideration. That's another aspect that the podcast recently discussed with a wide range of interpretations.

The Joe Budden Podcast On Drake's "Family Matters"

What's more is that pretty much everything that Kendrick Lamar and Drake do will have folks reaching for disses and looking back on how their battle aged. A perfect recent example is the Compton lyricist's feature on SZA's SOS deluxe LANA, specifically on the track "30 For 30." A lot of fans drew connections between some of his bars on the record and potential references to the OVO mogul, but it's not clear cut enough to really make heads or tails of. After all, so many bars on there could be interpreted in so many different ways that a sole conclusion feels limited.

Meanwhile, with more Drake music coming soon, we're sure that this practice will continue for the rest of his and Kendrick Lamar's careers. Their new moves provide more context and retrospective knowledge regarding their diss tracks, so reevaluations and less reactionary assessments will unsurprisingly follow suit. But nothing will change the impact of when "Family Matters" and "meet the grahams" dropped within minutes of each other.

