2 Eleven And Jay Rock Take It Back With Retro Banger "Black Dynamite"

BY Elias Andrews 1048 Views
2eleven2eleven
Both emcees deliver.

2 Eleven is a West Coast veteran. He's been around, and honed a sound that is at one distinctly his and distinctly L.A. "Black Dynamite" is a perfect distillation of both. It manages to sound different than most of 2 Eleven's peers, while still emanating a West Coast swagger. The absolutely masterful beat by Playa Haze certainly helps. "Black Dynamite" sounds like a trek through a Los Angeles of the past, stylish and colorful in equal measure.

2 Eleven talks his talk in the opening verse. He spits about being "cinematic" and having Ice Cubes in his watch like "Friday," furthering the film theme implied by the song's title. "N**gas came through," he raps. "The barbershop in '63s and Escalades. Full fledged since the seventh grade. By 28 felt G status already made." Then it's Jay Rock's turn. The TDE veteran comes through and perfectly compliments the overall vibe of "Black Dynamite." You could argue that Rock even manages to outshine 2 Eleven with bars about riding dirty and wearing flack jackets. "Black Dynamite" is proof that the West is staying strong in 2025.

2 Eleven And Jay Rock Have A Blast On This Beat

Quotable Lyrics:

Ridin' dirty and the punk police can't f*ck with you, checkin'
We been brackin' in a different tax bracket
They been throwin' shots, we got a different flack jacket, b*tch
Like my n**ga's store, you know we bought to level up

