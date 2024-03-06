Jay Rock Shares New Snippet Filled With 2pac References

He's expected to drop a new album later this year.

BYLavender Alexandria
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Last month, Top Dawg Entertainment promised that it would be a big year for the label. They revealed that all of their major artists would be releasing new projects in 2024. That big year is already underway as ScHoolboy Q released his first new album in 5 years earlier this month to major critical acclaim. SiR has his third album for TDE dropping later this month while SZA just shared "Saturn" the lead single from her upcoming SOS deluxe edition LANA. At some point Jay Rock is expected to join that release schedule and he just shared snippet to prove that he's hard at work.

The snippet he shared has a vintage hip-hop flavor and isn't shy about who it's inspired by. Across just a few bars that he shared there are numerous references to 2pac. “Why we gotta die a legend like 2Pac?/ .38 special like Bishop, get your crew shot," the opening lyric reads. It features a reference to Bishop, Pac's character from the movie Juice. "t’s been 30-something years and they still beefing?/ Hit different when that bad blood be the reason," the snippet concludes. Check out the preview of new music he shared below.

Read More: Jay Rock Refutes Rumors Of Internal Drama At TDE Label

Jay Rock Shares A Snippet Of New Music

Before the big Top Dawg Entertainment news dropped earlier this year, Jay Rock revealed an upcoming project fans are very excited about. He confirmed that there was a TDE compilation project in the works featuring most of Black Hippy. When the full announcement of everything the label was planning dropped earlier this year, that compilation was included among the scheduled releases.

Jay Rock's last album "Redemption" dropped back in 2018. Since then he's released a handful of singles and appeared on a number of remixes. But he hasn't yet confirmed any details about a new album. What do you think of Jay Rock's new snippet? Do you think he did a good job at channeling a similar energy and intensity to 2pac? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 5 Things We Want On Jay Rock's Next Album

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
jay rock albumMusic5 Things We Want On Jay Rock's Next Album
top dawg entertainment tde 2024 releases albumMusicTop Dawg Entertainment 2024 Releases: TDE Artists Dropping Albums This Year
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicSZA, Jay Rock, Doechii, Schoolboy Q, And More Will Drop New Projects On TDE This Year
Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning" Album Listening EventMusicJay Rock Says TDE Compilation Is Coming Soon With Most Of Black Hippy