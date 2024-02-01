Lewis Hamilton Move To Ferrari Leaves Fans Stunned & Eager For Chaos

A bombshell announcement has rocked Formula One as long-time Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is expected to join rivals Ferrari for the 2025 season. Hamilton is signed to Mercedes through the 2025 season following a contract extension last year. However, a deal that is "as good as done" will now see Hamilton replace young Spanish driver Carlos Sainz next year. Sainz finished seventh in the 2023 season standings. Hamilton finished third behind a dominant Red Bull 1-2 from Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

It is believed that Hamilton is seen as Ferrari's best chance to win a Drivers' Championship for the first time since 2007. The hope is that pairing him with Charles Leclerc will finally end the iconic team's lengthy drought. Once the most dominant team in F1, Ferrari has been blocked by Mercedes and now Red Bull. The departure of Sebastian Vettel in 2020 ended a nearly 25-year run of Ferrari rostering at least one world champion. A formal announcement is expected later today.

Fans Ready For The Chaos Of Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari

Fans are already preparing themselves for a chaotic 2025 season. A wave of memes erupted after news of the move broke. Amidst the fantasy of fans were scenes of Hamilton fighting with the technical crew at Ferrari as well as tense confrontations with his current boss, Tito Wolf. There was also some thought spared to Ferrari fans, who are obviously confused about the prospect of their biggest rival joining the team.

However, much of the shock stems from the fact that the move is completely unexpected. Hamilton himself had publicly laughed off any notion of such a move as recently as last year. But it appears that Ferrari chairman and long-time Hamilton admirer John Elkman had been persistent in his pursuit of the seven-time world champion over the past few months. Frederic Vassuer, who helped Hamilton win GP2 (Now Formula Two) in his youth, is also believed to have played a major role in securing the move. Despite this, for the moment, all parties are staying silent until the expected formal announcement.

Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari Reactions

