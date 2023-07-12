Will.i.am says that 2Pac once stole the girlfriend of Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap. He recalled the story during an interview with DJ Whoo Kid for the Whoo’s House podcast. While he explained that he never met the legendary rapper, Will.i.am told the story of Apl.de.Ap’s girl leaving him at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles after seeing 2Pac.

“I never met Biggie,” Will.i.am said, “I never had an interaction with 2Pac, but Apl.de.Ap in the Black Eyed Peas, he had this girlfriend. I don’t wanna name her name or put her on blast, and they were eating at freaking Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.”

Will.i.am Performs With Apl.de.Ap

(L-R) apl.de.ap, Taboo, and Will.I.Am of Black Eyed Peas perform during Coachella 2003 at the Empire Polo Fields on April 26, 2003 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Will.i.am continued: “She was hot, bro. She was a beautiful Puerto Rican young girl, when we were kids. 2Pac did like this [beckoning gesture] and then she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll be right back.’ 30 minutes later, [Apl’s] chicken waffles got all cold, freaking syrup got all freaking stiff, butter got freaking liquidy. And he was like, ‘She ain’t coming back…’ That’s his classic 2Pac [story].” Check out the full conversation below.

It’s not the first time Will.i.am has made headlines for discussing 2Pac. Just last year, he admitted that he wasn’t a fan of the legendary rapper’s music during an interview with The Art of Dialogue. When asked to choose between The Notorious B.I.G. or 2Pac, he went with KRS-One.

Will.i.am Discusses 2Pac With DJ Whoo Kid

“I’m such a Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul head that I don’t like 2Pac and Biggie,” he said at the time. “That kind of music doesn’t speak to my spirit. I like Boogie Down Productions, KRS-One … if it’s like 2Pac or Biggie? It’s KRS-One. Why those two? If it’s 2Pac and Biggie, I don’t hold them up like that. I hold Eric B. and Rakim like that. 2Pac’s dope, don’t get me wrong. It’s not like I don’t think he’s dope.”

