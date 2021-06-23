#FreeBritney
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Celebrates End Of Conservatorship With #FreeBritney FansThe singer is ushering in a new, freer phase of her life now that a judge has declared her 14-year conservatorship is over.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJustin Timberlake Supports Britney Spears: "What's Happening To Her Is Just Not Right"He joins the #FreeBritney movement and says no one should "be held against their will."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBritney Spears Pleads With Judge: "I Am Traumatized" Because Of ConservatorshipThe singer claims she wants to get married & have more children but her conservators won't let her go to the doctor to get IUD removed.By Erika Marie