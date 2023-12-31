Charleston White Threatens YouTuber For Setting Him Up With Transgender Woman

Legal action is on the cards for the controversial social media personality, who took this as a downright breach of contract.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Charleston White Transgender Woman Set Up Lawsuit Sue Threat Hip Hop News

Charleston White's wild antics and perspectives continue to draw interest online for his outspoken and wholly unfiltered personality. Moreover, he recently participated in a YouTube video from creator Unghetto in which he would meet 20 women and give his thoughts on them. It's a relatively popular content genre right now in which many rappers have participated, and whether it's too cringeworthy or creepy is for yourself to decide. Regardless, things went sour when the social media provocateur met a member of the LGBTQIA2+ community. Some reports say they were a gay man, but most indicate that they are a transgender woman.

Then, Charleston White proceeded to rant against Unghetto and the woman for tricking him, stating that the interview was over and that they broke a contract. He left the studio shortly after, and then took to social media to rant some more about the issue. "We got the backend, without having to sue!" the alleged animal assaulter captioned his Instagram Live video. "But we're still going to sue @unghetto though." As such, it seems like he's really taking this far and might get himself in a whole lot of backlash as a result.

Charleston White Storms Out Of YouTube Shoot: Watch

Still, it's impossible to say whether this would actually manifest, and would open up a much larger conversation about gender and whether misgendering under false promises would constitute any legitimate legal repercussion. Perhaps 2024 will hold some answers in that regard. Meanwhile, Charleston White will likely continue to be as viral, provocative, and incendiary with his takes, actions, and content. Hopefully he tones down at least a little bit, as there is so much animosity that someone attacked him while he got his hair cut.

Another reason as to why the Texas native could keep popping up in headlines is his ongoing beef with Soulja Boy. They both have too many conflicts to name, so some smoke is definitely coming next year either way. But we'll see whether there is more accountability concerning his gender politics or often blasted remarks. For more news and the latest updates on Charleston White, keep checking in with HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
