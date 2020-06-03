trans woman
- Pop CultureCharleston White Threatens YouTuber For Setting Him Up With Transgender WomanLegal action is on the cards for the controversial social media personality, who took this as a downright breach of contract.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTrans Woman Speaks After Being Misidentified As Uvalde Shooter: "People Are Threatening Me"Fake news quickly spread after 4Chan users claimed shooter Salvador Ramos was trans while using a trans woman's picture.By Erika Marie
- AnticsYoung Buck Claims He Was Catfished By Trans Woman In VideoYoung Buck explains his encounter with a trans woman, which was caught on video a few years ago.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsIyanna Dior, A Black Trans Woman, Beaten By Mob Of 30 MenIyanna Dior suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a group of approximately 30 men in Minnesota.By Alex Zidel