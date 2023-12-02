Charleston White Calls Sexyy Red A "Dirty Leg H*e"

During his recent appearance on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, Charleston White shared his take on Sexyy Red. The internet personality has been a vocal critic of the "Shake Yo Dreads" performer for some time, never holding back from hurling insults at her online. White was playing a word association game with Newton, revealing what he thinks of different celebrities.

He tore into nearly all of them, calling Jada Pinkett Smith a "f*cked up b*tch," her husband Will "gay," and of course, throwing shade at Sexyy. When asked what words he thinks of upon hearing the "SkeeYee" rapper's name, he called her a "dirty leg h*e." Clearly, he's not a fan. This is far from the first time White has directed hate at the hitmaker, suggesting that her sexually explicit lyrics mean she's just as promiscuous in her personal life.

Read More: Sexyy Red Criticized For Reposting TikTok From Murderer

Charleston White Insults Sexyy Red Again

At the end of September, for example, he seemingly accused the St. Louis native of having an STD. He posted a photo of her on Instagram, circling what he thought was a blemish near her lip. "I ain't lied yet! Keep eating that brown booty hole and f*cking Raw," he wrote, referring to lyrics from her fan favorite track, "Pound Town." She didn't appear to be fazed by the diss, which makes sense considering White has hot takes on nearly everyone these days.

Earlier this week, he even weighed in on King Harris' recent altercation with his parents at an Atlanta Falcons game, claiming that T.I. should have "kicked that boy's a**" a long time ago. "You had that boy showing out at the Falcon game and embarrassing the family," he added. According to him, the incident would never have happened had the rapper implemented corporal punishment. What do you think of Charleston White's take on Sexyy Red? Do you think he crossed the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red Unveils Deluxe Album Tracklist & Release Date

[Via]