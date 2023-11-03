Tasha K Attacked By Trans Women While Filming NowThat’sTV Reunion Episode, She Claims

We've seen plenty of Tasha K feuding with figures like Cardi B and Wack 100 online. However, according to a recent Instagram Live stream, the YouTuber has some new opps on her case. Amid rumours that she and the New York-born rap diva are putting their drama to bed, Tasha shared on Friday (November 3) that she found herself in the middle of a fight with several transgender women while filming a reunion episode of Deja Vu for NowThat'sTV.

"The motherf**kers came in fighting," the Unwine host told people tuning in to watch. "I have never in my life ever seen anybody fight the way that they was fighting. When I tell you my husband was fighting, gang department here was fighting, my security was fighting," Tasha vented, setting the scene for just how things messy were on set to finish the work week. "They even brought transgender women in to protect me against the transgender women that was there to beat my a** because I wouldn't acknowledge them as a trans woman."

Tasha K Tells Her Side of the Story

This confession caused some to sympathize with the assailants' frustration with being misgendered. However, Tasha clarified that her refusal to recognize them as women was due to their aggressive behaviour toward cis women, who would obviously be at a physical disadvantage. "I said, 'How the f**k you want me to call you a woman and you beating a woman's a** as a ni**a.' Like, no! That's what we not going to do," the content creator defended herself.

The higher Tasha K's star rises, the more it becomes evident that not everyone is a fan of the blogger. Nevertheless, she continues to spill all the celebrity tea she comes across on her web series, much to the pleasure of people like Boosie Badazz. Read what praise the Louisana-born rapper had for Tasha recently at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

