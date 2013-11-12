couples therapy
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are In Daily Couples Therapy To Salvage Relatioship: ReportMegan Fox reportedly "wants to see what they can salvage" in their relationship. By Aron A.
- TVBlueface Suggests Therapy For Him And Chrisean RockNew clips form this Sunday's "Crazy In Love" episode show an interesting discussion between the rocky couple.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKevin McCall Says Therapy With Eva Marcille May Fix Their ProblemsTroubled R&B singer Kevin McCall believes that therapy with ex and mother of his child Eva Marcille is the key to fixing a long list of issues they've had since breaking up years ago.By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson Reportedly "Feeling Trapped" In Khloe Kardashian RelationshipTristan reportedly "wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP."By Alex Zidel
- GossipKhloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly In Couples TherapyTristan & Khloe are still going strong. By Chantilly Post
- GossipJustin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Apparently Headed To "Christian Couples Therapy"Another day, another drama. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Kanye West To Begin Couple's TherapyKim and Kanye have entered couple's therapy with the aim of healing upon the recent traumas they've each suffered. By Angus Walker
- TVJoe Budden Is Headed To VH1's "Couples Therapy"Joe Budden will be back on reality TV this fall.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGhostface Killah Appears In VH1's Couple's Therapy Season 4 TrailerWatch Ghostface Killah Appears In Vh1's Couple's Therapy Season 4 TrailerBy Trevor Smith
- NewsGhostface Killah To Appear On VH1's "Couples Therapy"Ghostface Killah will appear on the upcoming season of "Couples Therapy".By Kevin Goddard