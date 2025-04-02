Nemzzz Performs Like The "RENT'S DUE" On His New Mixtape

Nemzzz has been steadily rising up the UK rap ranks over the last couple of years and this mixtape should go a long way for him.

Across RENT'S DUE, and its deluxe, the 21-year-old rapper shows off his knack for writing moody bangers. But he also flexes his storytelling and introspective muscles on songs like the underdog anthem that is "COLD." "Apart from bro, when I ain't have bread, me, I didn't hear from no one / I spun that block on my pedal bike and I didn't see no one." Overall, we appreciate Nemzzz's commitment to presenting some fun twists through samples and instrumental choices. He's showing his ready to be an innovator of sorts and propel the UK drill and hip-hop genres forward. Check out RENT'S DUE and its accompanying deluxe version with the links below.

Nemzzz is going to be a face of UK rap for a long time if he keeps dropping projects like RENT'S DUE. The Manchester native started to gain traction with listeners with his breakthrough 2024 project DO NOT DISTURB, the only other LP to his name. However, he has been dropping singles since 2018. Of course, there's still a lot of room for him to grow, but this latest offering shows that he's well beyond his years. Being able to entertain a listener today for even a 40-minute-long project can be a challenge. That's especially true if there's a lack of big features. But Nemzzz manages to keep you intrigued with concise bars, a great ear for slightly more outside-the-box production, and a cool delivery.

