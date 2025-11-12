Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Dream To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Caroline Fisher 132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Megan Thee Stallion Dream Super Bowl Hip Hop News
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Megan Thee Stallion, if she had the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, she'd "embrace the challenge."

It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life these days. The femcee is juggling a wildly successful rap career, running her own tequila brand, and more. Despite her busy schedule, she also continues to shoot for the moon, and has her eye on what would be yet another impressive feat.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Texas-born performer revealed that she wants to headline the Super Bowl halftime show one day.

"I'm manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future,” she told the outlet. “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises and put on for my city.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” Ends Hip-Hop’s Billboard Hot 100 Slump

Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can't blame Meg for having the Super Bowl halftime show on her radar. After all, she's in her "Lover Girl" era all thanks to an athlete, and even released a song all about it last month. In it, she gushes about her relationship with the 35-year-old, calling him her "biggest fan" and praising him for treating her right.

"Some n***as call me extra, my n***a call me pressure / This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level," she raps.

Late last month, she came through to support Thompson at a Dallas Mavericks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sadly, it was far from his best performance, as he only secured eight points. Regardless, Meg was sure to cheer her boo on from the sidelines.

Read More: 6ix9ine Immediately Chooses To Kill Megan Thee Stallion When Asked Who He'd F***, Marry, Kill

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Megan Thee Stallion Hot 100 Hip Hop News Music Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” Ends Hip-Hop’s Billboard Hot 100 Slump 1029
Megan Thee Stallion New Song Lover Girl Klay Thompson Hip Hop News Relationships Megan Thee Stallion Raps About Klay Thompson On New Song "Lover Girl" 2.5K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan The Stallion Stuns In Her "Teen Titans" Halloween Costume, Landing James Gunn's Approval 15.6K
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Megan Thee Stallion Demands Accuser Provide Evidence For His Car-Sex Lawsuit 1128
Comments 0