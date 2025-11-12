It's no secret that Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life these days. The femcee is juggling a wildly successful rap career, running her own tequila brand, and more. Despite her busy schedule, she also continues to shoot for the moon, and has her eye on what would be yet another impressive feat.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Texas-born performer revealed that she wants to headline the Super Bowl halftime show one day.

"I'm manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future,” she told the outlet. “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself and I would embrace the challenge. The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises and put on for my city.”

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans can't blame Meg for having the Super Bowl halftime show on her radar. After all, she's in her "Lover Girl" era all thanks to an athlete, and even released a song all about it last month. In it, she gushes about her relationship with the 35-year-old, calling him her "biggest fan" and praising him for treating her right.

"Some n***as call me extra, my n***a call me pressure / This s**t be easy when you find somebody on your level," she raps.