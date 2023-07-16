Jake Paul Says He Will "100%" Win Fight Against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul thinks he’s got his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz in the bag. The influencer turned boxer told TMZ Sports that he’s “coming back with vengeance” next month, and plans to take home another win. The match is scheduled for August 5, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. “Man, I have the biggest chip on my shoulder, the biggest chip on both shoulders,” he told the outlet.

Paul adds that he’s “refilled with that hunger that I had in the beginning of the sport to prove to people what I was capable of.” “The lion lost. I’ve retreated back into the jungle, I took notes of everything, I got better, I trained, and now this lion is going to come out and maul this dude. And he’s gonna have to pay.” “He’s gonna have to pay for all this hard work, all this sacrifice I’ve made in this camp,” Paul says.

Jake Paul Is "Coming Back With Vengeance"

Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Paul also says that he’ll “100%” knock the 38-year-old out. It would be quite the feat, considering Diaz has only been taken to the ground twice in his whole career. Clearly Paul is confident, with high expectations for the upcoming match. Last month, he showed off an unexpected approach to training. Paul was spotted going at a punching bag while smoking a cigarette.

In June, it was also reported that he is set to star in an upcoming feature film. The film will center around a small town guy, played by Paul, who rises to the top in combat sports. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project,” he said of the film. It does not yet have an official release date, but fans can expect more details on the film soon.

