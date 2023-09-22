Logan Paul Unveils “Incriminating” Footage Of Dillon Danis

Earlier this week, Logan Paul took to Instagram, claiming to have some incriminating footage of Dillon Danis. He said that Danis had DAZN cut multiple things from their face-off interview, including him admitting to a crime. Most viewers thought that somewhere in the interview, Danis had admitted to some of the crimes he's accused of involving Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

"He made them cut his stuttering and stumbling over his sentences, looking like a f*cking idiot. He made them cut him lying about having some photo and multiple other lies. And most importantly, he made them cut him incriminating himself in a federal crime. I have the version, I have a little clip I've assembled and I'll put that out tomorrow. But I guess he was right, that sh*t was edited. But don't worry Dillon, the people are going to see it," he said.

Read More: Dillon Danis Claims Logan Paul Uses Steroids

Logan Paul Posts Cut Face-Off Footage

Almost immediately after Paul posted the video, Danis clapped back on social media. "Between lawsuits and snitching, this p*ssy is straight up rat. Can't defend himself or his hoe, so he has to involve the law. What a coward," he wrote. He went on to share more photos of or related to Agdal. Danis has taken aim at the model ahead of his fight against Paul, in attempts to mess with him. She's now sued him, accused him of hacking her devices to get his hands on private content, and has a temporary restraining order against him.

Now, Logan Paul's taken to Twitter to share the footage. In the clip, the two of them throw a few jabs at each other, and Danis claims to have another photo. He says he can't talk about or post the photo, as he believes that if he does, Paul will call off the fight or sue him. When Paul questions why Danis thinks he would sue, he claims that it's because Paul sent him a cease and desist over "real pictures." Paul insists he doesn't have any photo, and they go back and forth for a while. "Even if you did, which you don't," Paul tells him. "The fact that you are admitting on Twitter to distributing and sending an explicit image to people is already a crime in itself." What do you think of the footage Logan Paul posted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Read More: Logan Paul Claims Dillon Danis Incriminated Himself During Face-Off Interview

[Via]