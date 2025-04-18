Dave Blunts Unleashes On His 20-Track Solo Effort "You Can't Say That"

Dave Blunts is venting about his past, health struggles, beefs, and relationships with ex-girlfriends on "You Can't Say That."

He recalls the viral moment in which he found out Issabelle was only with him for the clout. As for Solar, Dave vents about how frustrated that he was when discovered that she was cheating on him. He doesn't hide his feelings either about these women.

"Im just telling my life story and how it happened. YES it was very vulgar and inappropriate when I found Abbigail (an ex-girlfriend) was selling 🐱. YES I do be Trickin 🤦🏽‍♂️. These are the harsh realities of my life and I’m not gonna Kidzbopify my lyrics because the sh*t I go through is not sunshine and rainbows," he added in part.

