Dave Blunts Unleashes On His 20-Track Solo Effort "You Can't Say That"

Dave Blunts is venting about his past, health struggles, beefs, and relationships with ex-girlfriends on "You Can't Say That."

"Often times I get comments like "bro kids listen to your music you’re teaching them the wrong things when you say such vulgar things. Sh*t that's what happens when you give your kids free range internet access 🤷🏽‍♂️," Dave Blunts said on his Instagram while talking about his new album, You Can't Say That.

"Im just telling my life story and how it happened. YES it was very vulgar and inappropriate when I found Abbigail (an ex-girlfriend) was selling 🐱. YES I do be Trickin 🤦🏽‍♂️. These are the harsh realities of my life and I’m not gonna Kidzbopify my lyrics because the sh*t I go through is not sunshine and rainbows," he added in part.

Dave Blunts was not kidding in the slightest as his beefy solo effort is chockful of very vivid moments and stories. A lot of them center around Abbigail, but also Issabelle and Solar. The latter two particular receive a lot of screen time, for lack of better words.

He recalls the viral moment in which he found out Issabelle was only with him for the clout. As for Solar, Dave vents about how frustrated that he was when discovered that she was cheating on him. He doesn't hide his feelings either about these women.

The Iowa rapper absolutely tears into them with pointed lyrics and titles such as "Solar's Unsuccessful Attempt To Return" and "Issabella's Untimely Deportation." But all of these past experiences have made him "Tired Of Being A Simp" and he's looking to change for the better.

That's just one topic Dave focuses on though. His health issues and beefs with other figures in the space are just another handful of things he tackles. See what he's got to say with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.

Dave Blunts You Can't Say That

You Can't Say That Tracklist:

  1. Solar's Departure
  2. Air Mattress
  3. First Day Out The Hospital
  4. Game Changer
  5. One Year Max
  6. Knee Surgery Tomorrow
  7. Issabella's Untimely Deportation
  8. Tired Of Being A Simp
  9. Solar's Unsuccessful Attempt To Return
  10. White Chicks
  11. 10 Bands On Solar
  12. Diddy Games
  13. Sex Crimes
  14. Moving Slow
  15. Industry Planet
  16. Balcony
  17. Thinking Of You
  18. BUMMY
  19. Back In The DMV
  20. Issabelle

