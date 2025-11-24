Tom Brady Nearly Drops The N-Word During Eagles-Cowboys Broadcast

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
Tom Brady almost had a lowlight for the ages while trying to pronounce one of the Eagles' offensive linemen's last names.

Being on TV and talking for hours straight is no easy task. Mispronunciations and the melding of words are bound to happen in the profession. Sometimes these moments are outright hilarious and other times, they can be seriously cringe-worthy.

Unfortunately, for Tom Brady, he had one of the latter on Sunday (Nov. 24). He was on the call for FOX's "America's Game Of The Week" between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. His embarrassing oopsie came after Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa sacked Jalen Hurts.

While trying to give credit to Osa for the play, Tom Brady said, "[He] just blasted through Nicker—excuse me, Landon Dickerson—right there." The NFL legend fortunately caught himself, even though it did sound like he was saying "Nicker" instead of the N-word.

But as the internet usually does, they aren't letting the G.O.A.T. get off easy. "Ain’t his First Time Either [laughing emojis]" one user writes on X. "Nah he’s getting fined for sure lmao," adds another.

Some folks were protecting Brady for the call, but the jokes have definitely been louder over the last 24 hours.

Wildly enough, though, this wasn't the only viral moment to surface from this NFC East showdown in Texas.

Tom Brady AJ Brown

In another clip, Tom Brady and Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown were tossing the football around during pregame. If you haven't been paying attention, Brown has voiced his frustrations on numerous occasions this season about his role, or lack thereof, in the offense. Despite his middling season statistically, the team is still 8-3 and firmly in the playoff picture.

After seeing Brady (an ex-QB) throwing the ball to Hurts' disgruntled teammate, fans were quick with the jokes. "About time someone throws the ball to him," one fan wrote per Newsweek. "That one throw is already as many targets as Brown will get in the entire game," another quipped.

Ironically, though, AJ Brown did have an outstanding game, hauling in eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. But despite his stats, the Eagles would choke away a 21-0 lead to their bitter rival, losing 24-21.

