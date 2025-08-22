Tom Brady's life after football is quickly becoming another highlight reel as the 7-time Super Bowl champion continues to make headlines in the sport. Daily Mail broke the news on Brady's latest incident on Thursday (August 21).

A clip from a June interview on Zoom with ESPN reporter Morgan Alston has surfaced that many claim Brady was flirting when he made a compilment about Alston's hair. "Morgan, I love your hair ... Beautiful," said Tom Brady to Alston.

Appreciative of the compliment, Alston would brag about the former NFL quarterback liking her hair after explaining how much prep goes into it. "'Thank you! It's a lot to deal with," Alston replied. "When it's a good day, it's a good day. A lot to maintain.'"

Brady would then reply, "Thatta girl, where you at?"

Later, Morgan Alston gloated about Brady's compilment on TikTok while reflecting on being teased about her hair as a youth. Her video of Brady's compilment was captioned, "To everyone who made fun of my hair growing up, wellll at least the TOM BRADY likes it."

Tom Brady & Morgan Alston

Brady hasn't responded to Alston's TikTok post. The post quickly spread before she deleted it, though not before sparking viral conversation. Some viewers viewed Brady’s remarks as lighthearted, while others branded the interaction uncomfortable.

One user wrote on X, “Tom Brady’s out here flirting on Zoom like it’s a dating app,” while another countered, “Brady is smooth. Still got game.”

Since retiring in 2023, Brady, 48, has remained a fixture in headlines. Earlier this summer, he was linked to actress Sofia Vergara after the two were photographed seated together at Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Reports suggested Brady wasn’t pursuing the relationship, allegedly noting to friends that the age difference mattered to him.

Brady’s personal life has remained under a microscope since his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. She previously expressed frustration with his decision to unretire, voicing concerns about his absence at home.