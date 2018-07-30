zoom
- RandomReporter Who Masturbated On Zoom Call Reinstated At CNNThe reporter, Jeffrey Toobin, was fired from his post at "The New Yorker" and placed on leave at CNN in October.By Joe Abrams
- MusicLil Nas X Shares Rihanna Zoom Call, Says It Was A "Top 5 Moment" In His LifeLil Nas X shares his latest interaction with Rihanna on TikTok.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJay-Z Got Mad At Damson Idris For Topless Zoom Call"Snowfall" star Damson Idris does a spot-on Jay-Z impression as he recalls an awkward encounter they shared on Zoom.By Alex Zidel
- SportsReporter Accidently Unmutes While Teasing Trevor Lawrence At Press ConferenceAn unidentified reporter accidentally unmuted her microphone while teasing Trevor Lawrence during his postgame press conference.By Cole Blake
- MoviesThe 2021 Academy Awards Ceremony Will Be In-Person: ReportAs other award shows continue to air virtually, Oscars producers have confirmed that they'll be bringing the rich and famous together.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOJ Simpson Reacts To New Yorker's Jeff Toobin's Zoom Dick IncidentJeffrey Toobin, who covered the OJ Simpson trial extensively, has been suspended after he was reportedly caught masturbating during a Zoom conference call.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Hosts Live "Friends" Table Read With Award-Winning All-Black CastAs the pandemic still has the entertainment industry on a lull, actors are joining in Zoom call table reads.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSon Allegedly Murders Father While On Zoom Video CallA man murdered his father in Long Island while on a Zoom video call.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Surprises University Students With Virtual Commencement SpeechTom Hanks gave a commencement speech at Wright State University's virtual graduation.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYouTubers Prank Carole Baskin By Faking "Tonight Show" Interview"Tiger King's" Carole Baskin was tricked into an interview during a YouTube prank.By Cole Blake
- TVTiffany Haddish Got Caught Going To The Bathroom While On ZoomTiffany Haddish told Ellen Degeneres the story of how she accidentally got caught using the bathroom while she was still on camera during a zoom meeting.By Lynn S.
- SneakersNike's Latest Basketball Sneaker Revealed: Detailed PhotosThe Nike Air Zoom BB NXT% is coming soon.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Zoom Fearless" Release Date Revealed: Official ImagesThe Air Jordan 1 continues to blossom.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Shares 3 Previously Unheard Cuts From "Astroworld"Travis Scott drops three previously unheard cuts from "Astroworld" during a Beats 1 podcast.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty Shares The Best "Zoom Challenge" Video YetThis kid got seriously creative for his "Zoom Challenge."By Alex Zidel