Gisele Bündchen has been in the news quite a bit over the past few weeks. Of course, this is all because of her divorce from Tom Brady. This divorce moved exceptionally fast as it all started back in August when Brady took time off from Buccaneers camp.

It was reported that Brady was having familial problems. Eventually, it was revealed that Brady and Bündchen were no longer living together. From there, the two officially broke up and sought divorce lawyers. Subsequently, the divorce was finalized, and they have since gone their separate ways.

Gisele Bndchen Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC)

Gisele Bündchen Goes To Costa Rica

Earlier this week, we reported on how Gisele Bündchen had been spotted in Costa Rica with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The two have known each other for a while, and have even done photoshoots together. Based on the timing of it all, it made sense that people would assume a romance is afoot.

Now, according to TMZ, sources close to Gisele are saying that Valente is purely a platonic friend. In fact, he is only in Costa Rica right now because he helps with her children’s physical education. Sources say Gisele brought another teacher to Costa Rica as well, and this is all part of the homeschooling process.

Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sources who are closer to Brady have already stated that this is an uncomfortable situation. They believe the timing of the trip as well as the way the divorce went down is suspicious. Needless to say, there are quite a few moving parts here.

