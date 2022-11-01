Tom Brady and Gisele Bunchen’s divorce was announced last week after months of speculation. The famous couple released individual statements about the decline of their matrimony, which ended after 13 years of marriage. Both the NFL star and the Supermodel made it clear that although their going in separate directions, they will ensure that their relationship as co-parents will continue to be strong for the sake of their kids.

On Monday (October 31), Tom spoke publicly about the divorce for the first time on his weekly podcast, admitting that the split was “very amicable.” “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” the 45-year old quarterback shared.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.” While his home and family are his top priorities, Tom says its important to have a professional life too. “That’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

When asked by cohost Jim Gray, “Is there a challenge compartmentalizing between the two?” Brady replied, “I’ve dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people. I always say we’re not actors. Even though we’re on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We’re trying to do our best. That’s how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV.”

Bradys comments come just eight months after he announced he’d be retiring from Football. A few weeks later, he recanted his decision and made his return to the field. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.