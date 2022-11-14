Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently got divorced from one another. The two had been married for 13 years, and they had multiple children. Unfortunately, it seemed like the marriage was simply not viable, especially after Tom Brady went back to football.

Since that time, both parties have focused on co-parenting. In fact, Gisele bought herself a home across the river from Brady, in Miami Beach. The $11 million house is across from where Brady is building his new home, and it will give her more access to her children.

Gisele Bundchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Gisele Bündchen Moves On?

According to TMZ, it seems like Gisele Bündchen might already be moving on. The supermodel was spotted in Costa Rica where she was on vacation with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen reportedly went and had dinner with Joaquim Valente, who just so happens to be her Jiu-Jitsu instructor.

Bündchen began her Jiu-Jitsu journey a couple of years ago, and since then, she has enrolled her children in Valente’s class. The two have even done photoshoots together. A source close to the situation says these two are not seeing each other romantically, although based on the timing, this does seem strange.

For instance, one source close to Brady offered a bombshell on Gisele Bündchen’s divorce. The person said, “It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.” This is new information, as it seemed like the divorce was something that had been brewing for a few months. Either way, Gisele seems to be having a good time.

Divorces can be messy, and in the aftermath of this latest story, we’re sure there will be a whole lot of rumors flying around. It can’t be easy to be Tom Brady right now, who has his own thing going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

