Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady went through a very public divorce a few months ago. Overall, it seemed like the divorce was amicable and that the two are doing fine on their own. Additionally, it took place during the NFL season and if you recall, Brady had a bad stretch during the proceedings.

Since that time, Brady has gone on to play in the NFL playoffs. Although he lost to the Cowboys, he is now contemplating his career and his next potential move. At this point, it seems likely that he returns and plays for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gisele Bündchen accepts her award onstage during the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)

Gisele Bündchen Moves On?

Since the divorce, Bündchen has spent some time in Costa Rica. Curiously, Bündchen went there with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor around the time of the divorce. This led to speculation that they were dating, however, her people claimed they were just friends.

Joaquim Valente and Bündchen were photographed again, however, in Costa Rica. This time around, they were seen horseback riding together, which is more or less a couple’s activity. The two still haven’t confirmed anything, although it’s hard for fans to refrain from speculating.

Gisele Bundchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor are getting close once again — this time, the two were seen riding horses in Costa Rica, in what's either an amazing just-friends date … or further proof the two are now an item. https://t.co/Ke0gObuX2k — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 25, 2023

Bündchen and Brady have remained committed to co-parenting their children. In fact, Brady was recently seen in Miami looking for schools for his kids. Some even speculated that he could be going to the Dolphins, although that is a stretch right now. Either way, one must be wondering what Brady thinks about Bündchen’s latest friend.

