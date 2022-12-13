Gisele Bündchen made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her divorce from Tom Brady on Monday. The supermodel was attending a dinner celebrating the 60th anniversary of the jewelry company, Vivara, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

At the event, Bündchen rocked a gold gown with her hair up in a high ponytail. She adorned the look with a pair of drop earrings and a necklace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Gisele Bündchen attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce back in October following 13 years of marriage. They will continue to co-parent their children. They share a son, Benjamin, 13, and a daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also separately the father to another son, Jack, 15.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Gisele said in her statement about the divorce. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart,” she further continued. “And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

It’s been reported that Brady’s decision to return to the NFL after previously retiring played a significant role in the divorce. In a cover story for Elle from September, Bündchen discussed Brady’s choice.

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said at the time. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

[Via]