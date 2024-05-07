Rick Ross Kicks Off $20M Star Island Mansion Renovation Amid Drake Beef

It's no secret that it's been an already busy month for Rick Ross. The rapper continues to clown Drake amid the Canadian hitmaker's viral beef with Kendrick Lamar, which he jumped into in April. He released a Drizzy diss track at the time called "Champagne Moments," prompting some online back and forth between the two artists. He's since been vocal about each development in the feud, most recently slamming Drake for his latest response, "The Heart Part 6." According to Ross, Drake did a terrible job of addressing Kendrick's pedophile allegations, and ought to consider getting a better team.

Aside from that debacle, Ross also recently revealed that his private jet had to make an emergency crash landing in Dallas, TX. He jokingly blamed Drake for that too, though social media users later noticed that the 6 God liked a post about his safe landing, indicating that he was glad Ross was unscathed. "Drake fighter jet shot us down!" he wrote regardless.

Rick Ross Plans To Finish Mansion Renovation By 2025

Amid all of this, Ross has also been gearing up to start a major renovation on his Star Island mansion, which will reportedly cost him a whopping $20M. Manny Angelo Varas, an award-winning celebrity home builder, will be overseeing the project. They kicked things off over the weekend, and plan to finish the home by the end of the year.

He first purchased the property, which boasts an impressive six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, for $35M last August. Ross has even offered up the small piece of land next door to Drake, claiming that he'd "love" to be the performer's neighbor. What do you think of Rick Ross' Miami home undergoing a pricey renovation amid his feud with Drake? Are you looking forward to seeing the finished result? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

