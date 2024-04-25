Rick Ross' Model Girlfriend Gets His Name Tattooed On Her

Though Rick Ross has had a turbulent few months wading through relationship drama and rap beef, he seems to be living his best life now. He featured in a series of videos that made the rounds online. The videos are of himself hanging out on a boat with his new model girlfriend Paige Imani. They arrived through Imani's Instagram story. The couple have only been dating for a few weeks but things seem to be going pretty well. At least that's according to one move she made.

That move was getting Ross' real name "William" tattooed on her. It's a move that pops up with alarming consistency online and normally doesn't go well. Seemingly for every story of a celebrity getting their partners name tatted on them, there's a story about a different celebrity getting an ex's name removed. Not to rain on Ross and Imani's parade as things seem to be going quite well for the pair so far. Check out the clips she shared of the pair living their best life together below.

Rick Ross' Girl Got His Name Tattooed On Her

The boat party videos got extra attention in the wake of Ross' feud with Drake. He jumped onto an increasing pile of artists taking shots at the biggest name in hip-hop. He was one of the first to hit Drake with a full diss track following Kendrick throwing out just a few bars as a feature on Future & Metro Boomin's "Like That. ' Fans have been pretty critical of Ross' response to the situation, which didn't primarily involve him in the first place. He was criticized online for trying to make a beef that was between Kendrick and Drake about him instead. When Drake released a response track he mainly prioritized hitting back at Kendrick.

What do you think of Rick Ross' new girlfriend getting his name tattooed on her after just a few weeks of dating? Do you think it's an overreaction to knowing him for such a short period of time? Let us know in the comment section below.

