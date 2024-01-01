Freddie Gibbs Calls Out DJ Akademiks Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Freddie Gibbs called out DJ Akademiks for being a "rapist ass b*tch" on Twitter, Sunday, amid allegations that the podcaster and two of his friends sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The woman, Ziya Abashae, came forward with the story on Instagram Live, Saturday, after Akademiks detailed her having a "three-some" with his friends.

"Let the disrespect be as loud as the disrespect," Gibbs wrote on social media. In more posts, he added, "@Akademiks quiet as a church mouse today happy new year U rapist ass b*tch," as well as "Hoe ass n***a I’mma come to court and slap U."

Freddie Gibbs Performs At All Points East

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Freddie Gibbs performs during All Points East 2022 at Victoria Park on August 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

As for the accusation against Akademiks, his ex explained on Instagram Live: “For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years. You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.” She also confirmed she had a rape kit conducted after the incident. She continued: “I look crazy right now but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.” Check out Gibbs' response to the situation below.

Freddie Gibbs Calls Out DJ Akademiks

Hoe ass nigga I’mma come to court and slap U. https://t.co/X2oGUFV1OO — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 1, 2024 Let the disrespect be as loud as the disrespect. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 1, 2024

Akademiks previously also claimed that his girlfriend stole $500K from him. Be on the lookout for further updates on the allegations against DJ Akademiks as well as a response to Freddie Gibbs' latest shots online on HotNewHipHop.

