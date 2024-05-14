DJ Akademiks' Instagram Account Mysteriously Disappears, Fans Craft Their Theories As To Why

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the biggest commentators in the rap world. Overall, he has built a massive platform for himself, and it has been impressive to watch. Although there are plenty of fans who dislike what he stands for, others have shown a strong fandom for the man. His Instagram account has millions of followers, and they go to his page every single day for news and updates from around the rap world. Of course, he has been a huge source of information throughout the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, mostly thanks to his connections to the OVO camp.

Interestingly enough, fans realized yesterday that Akademiks' Instagram account was no longer up. Instead, it appeared to have either been deactivated or suspended. It was a pretty bizarre thing to witness in real-time, especially since this is a huge moment for Ak and his coverage. Furthermore, this all happened in the midst of the EbonyPrince2K24 fallout. For those who aren't aware, an account claiming to have inside information on Drake was debunked as a journalist at the center of all of this, put out a statement proclaiming Drake's innocence.

Read More: Saucy Santana Continues To Taunt DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks' Main Account Is Gone

Overall, this saga was incredibly weird and offputting. However, as it pertains to Akademiks, fans started to come with theories as to what went down. Some believe he was just suspended for some of the content he was posting. Although some seem to believe that he was spooked by the EbonyPrince2K24 stuff and nuked his own account. Interestingly enough, his alternate accounts are still active on IG. Moreover, his Twitter accounts are still up. Needless to say, we'll just have to wait and see what Akademiks has to say.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Are you a fan of DJ Akademiks and the commentary he provides on the rap world? Do you believe that he has been too biased in his coverage of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Addresses Recent Allegations Against Him