DJ Akademiks Theorizes Why Rappers Are Cliquing Up Against Drake

Akademiks makes an interesting point.

By Alexander Cole
DJ Akademiks is someone who is always commenting on hip-hop culture. Moreover, he is known as a bit of a cheerleader for the likes of Drake. Overall, he has always proven himself to be a massive fan of the Canadian megastar, although he does take it a bit too far sometimes. That has been especially true over these last 10 days. Drake dropped his response to Kendrick Lamar called "Push Ups." Furthermore, Drizzy delivered the "Taylor Made Freestyle" which was meant to be the ultimate showing of disrespect.

Since that time, Akademiks has put Kendrick on the clock, and he is waiting for the response. Every single day, he goes to Twitter and theorizes when Lamar might drop. Recently, in light of Kanye's comments about "eliminating" Drake, Akademiks had a bit of an epiphany. In the tweet below, Akademiks revealed that he thinks he cracked the code on what rappers are going after Drake. For him, they don't actually have a valid reason. Instead, they are jealous of all of his success.

DJ Akademiks Gives His Thoughts

"It’s wild how openly other rappers with the exception of Ross aren’t even spelling out their problem with Drake they just openly saying 'We tired of this nigga winning let’s clique up to get rid of him,'" Akademiks explained. It is certainly an interesting theory that has been made more real thanks to what Kanye had to say. As for Kendrick's reasoning, it most likely has to do with competitive spirit. However, without a proper response to "Push Ups," fans are starting to second guess what Lamar's true intent was.

Let us know what you think of this take from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that some artists are doing too much as it pertains to Drake? Do you think that the man everyone wants to hear from, Kendrick Lamar, will drop a response? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

