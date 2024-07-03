Taraji P. Henson Claims Keith Lee’s “Ego Is Hurt” After BET Awards Mix-Up

Taraji P. Henson is not here for Keith Lee's BET Awards criticism.

Earlier this week, Keith Lee took to social media to address a viral mix-up at the BET Awards, unveiling several issues he had with production. At one point in the evening, the food reviewer was highlighted by host Taraji P. Henson, who accidentally mistook him for another influencer. She handed him a rose anyway, which he then dropped on the ground. This prompted a fair bit of backlash, as many fans perceived this as shade directed at Henson, though he later denied this in a TikTok.

“The reason I did this had nothing to do with Taraji P Henson," Lee explained. “I whole-heartedly believe that wasn’t my rose." He went on to blast the awards show for being "extremely unprepared and unprofessional," claiming that he and his wife's seats were changed last-minute. Now, however, Henson has hopped online to address the debacle. According to her, the mix-up wasn't that big of a deal and certainly doesn't deserve the attention Lee's given it.

Taraji P. Henson Responds To Keith Lee

"Life really is too short for this behavior," she began her Instagram comment. "He wasn't in his seat [shrug emoji]. They give celebrity assigned seats! I rehearsed all damn day to go hit my mark and that young man wasn't in his seat so HE MISSED HIS MOMENT! His ego is hurt. He will be fine. I cleaned it up at the end of the show [shrug emoji]. No love lost here. #GODBLESS."