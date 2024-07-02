Keith Lee Puts BET On Blast After Taraji P. Henson's Viral Mix-Up: "That Wasn't My Rose"

According to Keith Lee, his beef isn't with Taraji P. Henson.

The 2024 BET Awards has been a hot topic since it aired this weekend, and unfortunately, it's gotten a fair bit of criticism from viewers. The Usher tribute, for example, left some fans confused and convinced that it could have been executed in a better way. He also delivered a heartfelt speech while accepting his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award and ran into some serious audio issues. TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee even got a shout-out from host Taraji P. Henson, which got awkward, to say the least.

Henson made her way through the crowd to celebrate different attendees by handing them roses, stopping in front of Lee and his wife to highlight him. She mistook him for another influencer sitting nearby, Jordan Howlett, prompting him to redirect her attention to Lee. "I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry," she said. Lee later took to social media to share a clip of himself dropping the rose on the ground.

Keith Lee Clarifies He Has No Beef With Taraji P. Henson

This prompted a bit of backlash from fans, who questioned whether or not this was intended as shade toward Henson. Now, he's taken to TikTok to clarify that it wasn't, and to raise issues he had with production. “I’ve always spoken about my social anxiety, and for me just to get out and be in that moment was more than enough for me. So to take me and my wife out of our seats, put us in different seats, give Taraji no direction to who we are and what we do felt extremely unprepared and unprofessional to me,” he explained.

“The reason I did this had nothing to do with Taraji P Henson," Lee continued. “I whole-heartedly believe that wasn’t my rose." What do you think of Keith Lee raising issues with BET after he was mistaken for another influencer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.