Keith Lee Puts BET On Blast After Taraji P. Henson's Viral Mix-Up: "That Wasn't My Rose"

BYCaroline Fisher961 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Keith Lee attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
According to Keith Lee, his beef isn't with Taraji P. Henson.

The 2024 BET Awards has been a hot topic since it aired this weekend, and unfortunately, it's gotten a fair bit of criticism from viewers. The Usher tribute, for example, left some fans confused and convinced that it could have been executed in a better way. He also delivered a heartfelt speech while accepting his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award and ran into some serious audio issues. TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee even got a shout-out from host Taraji P. Henson, which got awkward, to say the least.

Henson made her way through the crowd to celebrate different attendees by handing them roses, stopping in front of Lee and his wife to highlight him. She mistook him for another influencer sitting nearby, Jordan Howlett, prompting him to redirect her attention to Lee. "I got caught up in my own inner monologue, I’m so sorry," she said. Lee later took to social media to share a clip of himself dropping the rose on the ground.

Read More: Keith Lee Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed TikTok Food Reviewer Worth?

Keith Lee Clarifies He Has No Beef With Taraji P. Henson

This prompted a bit of backlash from fans, who questioned whether or not this was intended as shade toward Henson. Now, he's taken to TikTok to clarify that it wasn't, and to raise issues he had with production. “I’ve always spoken about my social anxiety, and for me just to get out and be in that moment was more than enough for me. So to take me and my wife out of our seats, put us in different seats, give Taraji no direction to who we are and what we do felt extremely unprepared and unprofessional to me,” he explained.

“The reason I did this had nothing to do with Taraji P Henson," Lee continued. “I whole-heartedly believe that wasn’t my rose." What do you think of Keith Lee raising issues with BET after he was mistaken for another influencer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keith Lee Praises Cardi B After The Pair Collab

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
keith leePop CultureWho Is Keith Lee? The Food Critic Shaking Up TikTok785
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsPop CultureKeith Lee Praises Cardi B After The Pair Collab716
VidCon Anaheim 2023Pop CultureKeith Lee Accuses DJ Envy Of Calling Him "Ghetto" On "The Breakfast Club"7.3K
New York Liberty v Las Vegas AcesPop CultureKeith Lee Reveals What Cities Have The Best Food3.1K