Gabrielle Union Appears To Like Tweets Shading Vivica A. Fox After Her Taraji P. Henson Comments

Gabrielle Union liked a post on Twitter throwing shade at Vivica A. Fox following her recent response to Taraji P. Henson’s comments on unfair pay in Hollywood. Speaking with TMZ, Fox had claimed she hasn't experienced any of the problems that brought Henson to tears during an interview with Gayle King. Union liked a post remarking, "She hasn't experienced Taraji's successes either. Next."

While talking to TMZ, Fox had explained: “To each [their] own. I am very happy, very blessed. To each [their] own. I didn’t have that experience, so…you know. But to get your piece out is important. I totally understand that. And I love my girls for looking out for each other. But… I’m good.”

Gabrielle Union & Taraji P. Henson Attend "The Perfect Find" Premiere

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Taraji P. Henson and Gabrielle Union attend the premiere of "The Perfect Find" presented by Netflix during the American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Henson originally broke down while speaking about retiring from acting with King. “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson admitted. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid.” Check out the tweets Union liked in response below.

Gabrielle Union Likes Shady Tweets

The Neighborhood Talk also noted that Union liked a post dissing Jonathan Majors. Check that up above as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson on HotNewHipHop.

