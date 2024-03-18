Adidas CEO Considered Hiding From Kanye West During Airport Encounter

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden has explained the viral photo of himself speaking with Kanye West at an airport in Las Vegas following the Super Bowl. Speaking at a press conference at the company's headquarters, Gulden joked that he considered hiding from Ye to avoid bad press, but decided against it. Regardless, the relationship between the two sides is not being mended anytime soon.

“It was not a meeting, there was no business discussion,” he said of the run-in. From there, he joked: “If you meet him at an airport, I don’t know what you do. Do you hide? Or what do you do?” Gulden also reiterated: “The contract has ended. We are selling off the inventory.”

Bjorn Gulden Poses With Adidas Soccer Ball

Bjorn Gulden, CEO of sports equipment maker Adidas, holds the official ball on November 15, 2023, at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, during an event organized by sports equipment maker Adidas to present the official ball for the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye and Adidas have been at odds for years since their partnership. The company cut ties with Ye officially following his antisemitic comments in 2022. More recently, West called out the company for continuing to sell its stock of the Yeezy Boost 350. "Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he wrote on Instagram. "I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me. All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company r*pe one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing. As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again. All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny and everybody know the 350 been corny."

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas

Kanye West addresses Adidas and insists they stole his ideas and started making faking colorways. “Yo, Adidas, y’all tried to destroy me and now we got the No. 1 song in the world.” pic.twitter.com/rCdKfSPC7o — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 12, 2024

Check out more of Ye's recent comments on Addias above. As for music, he recently shared a collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

