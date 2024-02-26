Kanye West Gets Praise From Snoop Dogg, & More After Revealing Adidas Is Suing Him For $250 Million

Kanye West shared multiple posts about Adidas continuing to sell its inventory of the Yeezy Boost 350 on Instagram, on Monday. He says that he's getting no profit from the sales and advised fans not to purchase the sneaker. Additionally, he revealed Adidas is still suing him for $250 million. In response, many followers shared their support for him in the comments section.

"Speak ya truth," Snoop Dogg commented on a video of West explaining the situation. Colby Covington called for a boycott of the brand. Another fan suggested: "Just move back to Nike ye. They gon love you there." One user joked: "Kanye gets in front of a mirror every time he talks to make sure he talking to the brightest person in the room when he rants. That’s why he never looking at the camera."

Kanye West Attends Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Renzo Rosso, Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

In another post, Ye shared a screenshot of Adidas selling a grey version of the Yeezy Boost 350 and explained that the sneaker is "corny" now. "Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he wrote. "I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me. All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing. As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again. All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny and everybody know the 350 been corny."

Kanye West Goes Off On Adidas

Adidas announced the company would be continuing to sell the inventory of its Yeezy products and donating the proceeds to charity back in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]