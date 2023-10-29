Chris Brown Celebrates “Bussin” New Weed Strain With Fun Promo Video

Chris Brown recently took to social media to promote his new weed strain. The strain, called "Bussin," was created alongside “fully integrated cannabis operator” Originals. Brown went all out for the promo trailer, grooving around a growing facility to the rhythm of Curtis Mayfield’s track "Pusherman." Fans and peers alike note that the quality video belongs on the big screen, sounding off in the comments section.

“WTF is this a new Chris brown movie," 50 Cent wrote. “I’m calling in the morning enough is enough let’s get it.” Fif wasn't the only one of Brown's celebrity friends to weigh in, however. Nick Cannon and Diddy's son Christian Combs also dropped a few fire emojis under the hilarious promo.

Chris Brown Is A Modern-Day "Pusherman" In New Trailer

Per Black Cannabis Magazine, Brown seeks to “deliver an authentic cannabis experience," with his new strain, "setting it apart in a market often skeptical of celebrity-endorsed products.” Though the hitmaker's broadening his horizons and exploring new ventures these days, he continues to stay true to his roots as a musician. He unveiled a new track just this month alongside Davido and Lojay, "Sensational." Brown also seems to be on the cusp of another album, 11:11, which is unsurprisingly rumored to drop on November 11. Both his latest track and his June release, "Summer Too Hot," will appear on the upcoming effort.

Brown's got some exciting things to look forward to in the near future. One thing that could hold him back, however, is his legal drama. Last week, it was reported that he's facing a new lawsuit stemming from a nightclub altercation in London. Allegedly, he was involved in a violent incident that left one man requiring hospitalization. What do you think of Chris Brown's fun new promotional video for his "Bussin" weed strain? Will you be giving it a try? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

