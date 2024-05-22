Boosie Badazz Wants A Favor From Joe Biden After Marijuana Reclassification

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 17: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Boosie wants to know who he has to call at the White House for help.

Boosie wants help getting his record for marijuana offenses expunged from Joe Biden after the president announced the reclassification of the drug from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law. He made his request to Biden in response to his explanation of the move on Twitter, earlier this week.

“Well, I was [sentenced] to 10 years for third offense marijuana and these charges were grams," Boosie wrote in his post. "I did jail time for this so since you fixing laws, can you expunge this off my record. Also, I was never even offered rehab straight to prison for third offense marijuana. I was a user. Oh and by the way this is Boosie. Can you please expunge this off my record? Who do I need to call at the White House?”

Boosie Performs During Spring Fling In North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: Rapper Boosie performs during Spring Fling at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 12, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Biden began his thread with a video making the announcement. “This is monumental,” Biden said in the clip. “It’s an important move toward reversing longstanding inequities. No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Period. Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana, and I’m committed to righting those wrongs. You have my word on it.” Further in the thread he argued again that "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana." Check out the interaction between Biden and Boosie below.

Boosie Has A Request For Joe Biden

As a Schedule I drug, marijuana ranked alongside heroin, LSD, quaaludes, ecstasy, and several others. Just moving it to Schedule III won't be enough to immediately get people out of jail who are already serving for marijuana offenses. One important step it will allow is easier authorization of clinical studies involving the drug. It will also affect businesses and taxes. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

