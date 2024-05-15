Joe Biden & Donald Trump Finally Agree To Face Off In Presidential Debate: Details Revealed

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will officially face off in a pair of presidential debates on CNN and ABC in the coming months. For CNN's debate, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as the moderators and there will be no live audience.

Both candidates reacted to the news on social media, on Wednesday. "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020," Biden remarked on Twitter. "Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal." As for Trump, he took to Truth Social to accept the challenge. He wrote: "It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!"

Read More: Joe Biden Campaign Disses Donald Trump By Using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Lyrics

Joe Biden & Donald Trump Face Off In 2020 Presidential Debate

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the last debate between the two candidates before the election on November 3. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already complained about not being invited on the stage, calling it collusion on Twitter. "They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win," he wrote in part. "Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy."

Joe Biden Is Confident Against Donald Trump

Check out Biden's response to the debate news above. He and Trump will square off on CNN on June 27 and on ABC on September 10. There are still no plans for a vice presidential debate. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Presidential Election and the upcoming debates on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Macklemore Attacks Joe Biden On Pro-Palestine Song "Hind's Hall"

[Via]