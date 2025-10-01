YTB Fatt Tells Alabama Barker To "Close Her Legs" After Brief Wardrobe Malfunction

BY Devin Morton 566 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ytb-fatt-alabama-barker-exchange-hip-hop-news
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Alabama Barker attends the SZA &amp; TDE Official Grammy After-Party at The Vermont Hollywood on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Pāvé Group)
Alabama Barker had a minor wardrobe malfunction at a recent gathering, and YTB Fatt had to make sure she was safe.

Alabama Barker's made plenty of headlines so far this year, from her viral spats with Bhad Bhabie to her appearances on various livestreams and similar venues. She recently appeared on stream with rapper YTB Fatt, where the Arkansas MC told her to close her legs at a large gathering.

In a clip captured by Live Bitez, Fatt asked Barker to fix her posture, requesting that she close her legs. The courteous gesture was made so that she could avoid any potential unwanted exposure, as she was wearing a particularly tight dress that gave a brief peak at her underwear while she was sitting down. She did so, and the pair kept making small talk.

The comments quickly jumped on Barker. "So sad a man gotta tell her to close her legs. I know her father is embarrassed by her!!!" wrote one user. "He respects her daddy, as she should. Close your legs," said a second reply. Others commended YTB Fatt for trying to make sure that Barker was safe, especially since a glimpse of her underwear was showing. "That’s real of him tho most would let her be," said one of the top comments.

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

YTB Fatt Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker's had quite the year. As previously mentioned, she opened 2025 in a bitter feud with Bhad Bhabie. Things escalated to the point where they hit each other with diss tracks. Bhad Bhabie has expressed interest in fighting Barker, which is probably not likely to happen. Since then, Barker has been dealing with accusations of "wanting to be Black" and rejecting advances from other rappers. This latest chapter, while small, still sparked plenty of buzz about the divisive young model/rapper/social media personality, while YTB Fatt has received a lot of praise for ensuring her safety in the ordeal.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Alabama Barker Reveals New Boyfriend Bhad Bhabie Beef Hip Hop News Relationships Alabama Barker Finally Reveals Her New Boyfriend Amid Fiery Bhad Bhabie Beef 2.1K
Alabama Barker Rejects YK Osiris Hip Hop News Music Alabama Barker Brutally Rejects YK Osiris During Livestream 1.8K
TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law Relationships Bhad Bhabie Insists She’s Ready To Marry Le Vaughn Despite Messy Alabama Barker Drama 2.4K
Bhad Bhabie Addresses Comparisons Gossip News Gossip Bhad Bhabie Addresses Lil Kim & Tiny Harris Comparisons After Nose Job  2.8K
Comments 0