YTB Fatt Tells Alabama Barker To "Close Her Legs" After Brief Wardrobe Malfunction

Alabama Barker's made plenty of headlines so far this year, from her viral spats with Bhad Bhabie to her appearances on various livestreams and similar venues. She recently appeared on stream with rapper YTB Fatt, where the Arkansas MC told her to close her legs at a large gathering.

In a clip captured by Live Bitez, Fatt asked Barker to fix her posture, requesting that she close her legs. The courteous gesture was made so that she could avoid any potential unwanted exposure, as she was wearing a particularly tight dress that gave a brief peak at her underwear while she was sitting down. She did so, and the pair kept making small talk.

The comments quickly jumped on Barker. "So sad a man gotta tell her to close her legs. I know her father is embarrassed by her!!!" wrote one user. "He respects her daddy, as she should. Close your legs," said a second reply. Others commended YTB Fatt for trying to make sure that Barker was safe, especially since a glimpse of her underwear was showing. "That’s real of him tho most would let her be," said one of the top comments.

