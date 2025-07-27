Alabama Barker, the daughter of famous drummer Travis Barker and recording artist, addressed mounting criticism over her identity and cultural presentation during a July 24 livestream with influencer Jordyn Lucas. The conversation quickly turned personal when Lucas asked how Alabama felt about persistent claims that she was “trying to be Black.”

Alabama responded with frustration, calling the accusations both “delusional” and painful. “If people think I’m sitting in my room studying a voice, it’s delusional,” she said.

Calm but candid, she dismissed the idea that her speech or style is performative. She pointed to her upbringing as the foundation of her identity. “I grew up with mostly Black friends,” Alabama explained.

Though she attended private schools, she said she often felt out of place, spending much of her childhood on tour alongside her father. “My upbringing was rap and rock ’n’ roll. I don’t even know what pop is,” she added, framing her influences as genuine rather than manufactured.

Alabama Barker Black Accusations

Her remarks stirred debate across social media. Critics accused her of switching personas to gain cultural credibility. One user wrote, “Go back to when she was 14—major difference. She had to come to the winning team for popularity.”

Another mocked, “Your name is Alabama. Let’s start there.”

Others defended her authenticity, noting the role environment plays in shaping expression. “Who you grow up around plays a huge role,” one user commented.

Rapper Asian Doll also voiced support, saying, “She didn’t get offended, and she wasn’t hostile… I like Alabama.”

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions surrounding cultural identity and authenticity in the entertainment industry. For some, Alabama’s aesthetic is a natural byproduct of her influences. For others, it appears to be selective borrowing. Yet her response drew attention not for outrage, but for its measured tone.