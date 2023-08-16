Doja Cat Says She’s Open To Pausing Music Career To Pursue Acting

Doja Cat says that she’s interested in putting her music career on hold to pursue acting in some capacity. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar for a new cover story, Doja explained that she would be down to work on comedies as well as action films, citing John Wick as an example.

“[Stand-up] is something I’ve definitely considered,” she told the publication. “I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way.”

Doja Cat At The Grammy Awards

Doja Cat At The Grammy Awards

“I would love to do movies that I believe in,” Doja continued. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.” She wouldn’t be the first musician to make their acting debut in the John Wick franchise, as Rina Sawayama did so by playing Akira in the fourth installment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja discussed her next album, revealing that the working title is currently Scarlet. “This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja revealed. Of what fans can expect, she added: “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.” Doja has yet to give the new project a release date, but be on the lookout for that information when it becomes available on HotNewHipHop.

