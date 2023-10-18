LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” LP Turns 33

The Golden age of Hip Hop was marked by some of the finest talents ever to grace the scene. Sitting right atop the pack was none other than LL Cool J. Today, the rap icon has become known to newer audiences as an actor and TV host. However, once upon a time, he was dropping back-to-back timeless albums. One of these projects is Mama Said Knock You Out.

Don’t get it twisted; even though LL Cool J is a jack of all trades, he’s still a master of rap. Forever dedicated to his craft, even after four decades since his debut, he still plans on releasing new music. Even though his legacy was already firm before 1990, his fourth album was an exceptional success. Furthermore, it’s widely regarded as one of the best Hip Hop albums ever. Spitting some of his most iconic bars on the record, the album set him even further apart from his peers. Thirty-three years later, the foundation of Hip Hop’s Golden Age is still partially owed to this classic project.

A Rising Legend Forges On

As aforementioned, before 1990, LL Cool J was already three albums in. Between his debut, Radio, and his third album, Walking with a Panther, he had become a rap juggernaut. However, some of his music between his second and third albums didn’t gain substantial love from Hip Hop enthusiasts. All that changed soon after when he released Mama Said Knock You Out. Seen as a return to form, LL was as tough and as bold as ever, and it became evident that no one was holding a torch to him.

LL Cool J Gets Back To Basics

As mentioned, LL Cool J lost some loyal fans after releasing his second and third albums. While still unmistakably Hip Hop, the rapper had begun to venture into other musical territory. His foray into love ballads was especially frowned upon by strict fans of the genre, but it all showcased his broad appeal. Also, looking back, Hip Hop was not as welcoming as it is today. Nonetheless, LL was bagging many new fans by his fourth time out. While his lyrical genius and tough-guy persona stayed intact, he also grew to become somewhat of a sex symbol. When he eventually performed the title track on MTV Unplugged, LL Cool J was ultimately certified as the hottest rapper around.

Beyond the imagery of it all, the music was also top-notch. Singles like “The Boomin’ System” and “Around the Way Girl” enjoyed significant airplay on the radio. Additionally, they helped to diversify his ever-rising fanbase. The final single off the album, “6 Minutes of Pleasure,” also enjoyed moderate success. However, with the plethora of topics he covered, LL Cool J stood out because he sounded at ease. His playful side was easily on display, both in his lyricism and in the music videos he put out. This further boosted his relatability as an artist despite some of the hard bars in his music.

A Stylish Hip Hop Classic

Marley Marl and LL Cool J were the sole producers on Mama Said Knock You Out, save for Bobby Erving, who co-produced the title track. By keeping the production circle as minimal as possible, there’s a distinct cohesion felt throughout the project. The album was also a commercial success and has since been certified 2x Platinum. Nonetheless, whether or not Mama Said Knock You Out dominated the markets or not, the music would have still rendered it a classic. Why? Because the Def Jam wunderkind kicked off the '90s in grand style. It’s no wonder he was already labeled a veteran by his early 20s—and now, he has the discography to back the claims.

