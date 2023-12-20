"In The House" Stars: Where Are They Now?

In the House was a popular sitcom in the 90s that warmed the hearts of many. Its five-season run was fairly successful and also featured a star-studded cast. Unleashing the comedic chops of LL Cool J to the world, the series enjoyed a pretty remarkable run. While a reboot is unlikely, reruns have kept many households entertained. However, it’s always common to wonder what the cast of the series is up to today, especially since some of them have drastically reduced on screen. Here’s what the cast of In The House are up to today.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J already had a prolific music career before starring as Marion Hill on In The House. Though he played a character with financial troubles, LL Cool J’s career hasn’t slowed down in decades. He’s widely considered one of the most iconic rappers of all time. Since the end of In The House, he has guest-starred on various game shows and even hosted a few. He has been married to Simone Johnson since 1995 and they have four children together. These days, he is best known for his long-running role as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the NCIS franchise, which he finally retired this year after 14 years.

Following the conclusion of In The House in 1999, LL Cool J kept the music rolling with his eighth album, G.O.A.T. This was his first and, to date, only album to top the Billboard 200 charts. By his 11th album, Todd Smith, his music penetrated younger listeners, particularly with the radio hit, “Control Myself,” featuring Jennifer Lopez. However, on the music front, he hasn’t released any new albums since 2013’s Authentic.

LL Cool J has rightly received his flowers over the years. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016. He also became the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors in 2017. Likewise, LL Cool J was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen is a well-decorated actress, choreographer, and film producer, with five Emmys, two Tonys, and a Golden Globe Award to her name. She played Jackie Warren on In the House, the down-on-luck mother of two who moves into Marion's house. She married former NBA player Norm Nixon in 1984 and they share four children. Career-wise, she has dipped her toes in multiple areas of the entertainment industry, from choreographing to producing, and even music. Allen has also continued her acting career, guest starring in various shows such as The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder and Raven’s Home. She currently maintains her long-running role as Dr. Catherine Avery Fox on Grey’s Anatomy.

Maia Campbell

Maia Campbell has led a relatively private life in recent years. This is due to her ongoing struggles with her mental health. In 2000, she lost custody of her daughter due to her refusal to take medication for her bipolar disorder. The following years were also not too kind to her, as she was publicly recorded displaying unstable behavior. Subsequently, she was institutionalized by her family. She hasn't been active in the entertainment industry since 2017.

Jeffery Wood

Jeffery Wood may have only been in the first few seasons of In the House, but his character, Austin Warren, was a beloved one. After leaving the show, his next big project was Sunset Beach, where he played Jimmy Harrison. He has merely starred in episodes of a few shows since then. He also participated in several short films over the years. However, he hasn’t had any major, mainstream projects since. In 2017, he played the Warlock in the trailer for the popular game Destiny 2.

Kim Wayans

Kim Wayans played the hilarious Tonia Harris from the second season of In the House. A member of the famously comedic Wayans family, she pivoted to more dramatic roles in 2011, when she starred in Pariah. She focused majorly on acting since then, starring in shows like Reckless and The Breaks. She has also made notable appearances on The Black Lady Sketch Show and Hawai’i Five-0. Moreover, she is the author of a children’s book series titled Amy Hodgepodge, which she wrote with her husband

Alfonso Ribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro joined the cast of In the House in its third season, playing Dr. Maxwell Stanton, a friend of Marion’s and his coworker at the sports clinic. Best known for his role as Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Ribeiro continued to work in entertainment after both shows. His career has mostly focused on hosting since then, and he has hosted shows such as Catch 21 and GSN Live. He is currently the host of Dancing With The Stars after winning its 19th season. He also hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos. Furthermore, Ribeiro has some directing credits under his belt.