LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells just announced the lineup for their upcoming hip-hop experience cruise. Moreover, the global platform dedicated to hip-hop culture partnered with Sixthman, known in the industry for their on-seas experiences. While the lineup is incredibly extensive, performances won’t be all that patrons have to look forward to from November 13th to 17th this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 06: Rick Ross attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on August 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Furthermore, the lineup includes many legends of the game, plus some names who still engage actively with it. Some are Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, and Slick Rick. Also included are DJ Jazzy Jeff, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Pete Rock, EPMD, Bun B, and many more. Moreover, Roxanne Shanté and Torae will host, with a Kid Capri-led pool deck party series.

“How could I not Rock the Boat with the Goat?” Shanté stated. “LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells keep the culture afloat. Please believe it.” Furthermore, Too $hort added “Rock The Bells is Hip-Hop History, and they’re working to MAKE history!”

The sold-out Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience lineup is here! We're bringing the celebration of Hip-Hop turning 50 to the high seas with @SXMLiveLoud & bringing some of the greatest DJs, MCs, & producers with us. Visit https://t.co/W5Gi4ShOfe to join the waitlist 🛥️🌊 pic.twitter.com/bR5ojA21sz — Rock The Bells (@RockTheBells) January 25, 2023

Unfortunately, though, tickets for the cruise experience already sold out. Still, not all hope is lost if you didn’t snag your reservation. Moreover, fans can go to rockthebellscruise.com and sign up for a waiting list to wait for rooms as they become available.

“See, that’s the difference between the Rock The Bells Festival and any other festivals,” Shanté told us about Rock The Bells Festival last year. “Most festivals are thrown together by people who, you know, they pick some hot artists, but for us, this is more than that—this is a family reunion, and we’re looking so forward to having the family come together, especially after the pandemic. So, being able to do this…phenomenal. I tell everybody, ‘This right here, if you have ever felt that you were not a part of Hip Hop history, then this is your chance to be a part of Hip Hop history.'”

Still, what do you think of the lineup for the Rock The Bells cruise? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the most exciting upcoming live experiences in hip-hop.

