Music
Tiny Harris Recalls Biggie Smalls Apologizing For Xscape Diss Line In "Just Playin (Dreams)"
Xscape were among a laundry list of R&B singers that The Notorious B.I.G. raps about messing with on Ready To Die. Another was Mariah Carey.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
20 mins ago
