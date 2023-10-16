Cardi B For SKIMS: Rapper Feels “Snatched & Comfortable” In Kim Kardashian’s Cotton Collection

Kim Kardashian’s new Cotton Collection is available online today (October 16).

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand has partnered with plenty of celebrities over the years to help further expand its reach. The mother of four recently brought Canadian superstar Nelly Furtado out to pose for some promotional photos, and back in the summer, it was Ice Spice who posed for the shapewear brand's photographers. For her latest campaign, Kardashian tapped rap diva Cardi B to model for her. As Billboard reports, the Invasion of Privacy hitmaker had only positive things to say about her fellow Libra's work.

"I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection," Bardi shared in a statement. "It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home. The new styles and colours I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time." The updated pieces coming from Kardashian's clothing line now have branded waistbands, as well as new options in terms of cut and colour.

Cardi B Promotes Kim Kardashian's New Cotton Collection

On Monday (October 16), Cardi shared a promotional video on IG that shows her hourglass figure flaunting a beige two-piece set. "Everybody’s wearing @skims, are you?" the caption asks, encouraging followers to shop the latest drop from Kardashian. Much to fans' excitement, it finally came out earlier today. Among other pieces modelled by the Hustlers actress were a long dress ($78), cotton rib leggings ($54), and the plunge bralette ($36). Prior to posing for SKIMS, Bardi also helped Uggs out with their latest campaign, once again solidifying her status as both a rapper and fashionista.

The week is only just getting started, but already, Cardi B is up to her usual shenanigans on social media. Hours before sharing her new SKIMS partnership, the 31-year-old suggested that the reason she's so blessed in the bedroom is because of the facial hair that grows on her upper lip. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

