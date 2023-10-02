Nelly Furtado’s New SKIMS Campaign Highlights Brand’s Fan Favorite Pieces

Nelly Furtado is the latest campaign star for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS, and stunned alongside various other female entertainers for the promotion. Moreover, Coco Jones, Kim Cattrall, Lana Condor, and Hari Nef also contributed to showing off these pieces, and this all had an interesting theme. The Canadian singer and songwriter highlighted and styled the looks herself, which cover a lot of fan-favorite, popular, and commercially successful pieces the brand's offered so far. Also, she reflected on what her favorite piece to model was and what she thinks is special about this collection.

"Styling all of my SKIMS looks was so fun," Nelly Furtado shared in a press release. "My favorite piece was the SKIMS Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. The fabric is amazing and feels so good and secure on my body. It makes me feel excited about getting dressed, and I love working it into my wardrobe for both work and play." In addition, other pieces from this campaign include leggings, bras, and many more examples of comfortable fare. If you're interested in checking out this SKIMS offering for yourself, you can shop what the campaign showcases on the brand's website.

Nelly Furtado For SKIMS: Watch

Of course, this isn't the only high-profile return to the public space that the 44-year-old revealed recently. She also dropped a new single, "Keep Going Up," alongside famed and iconic collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. Even though the trio's return was a long time coming, it seems like we won't have to wait much longer for even more new material. For example, Nelly Furtado recently told Vogue that she and Timbaland are hard at work, trying to craft something special for fans.

"We have plans, for sure," she remarked. "I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call. We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories." For more news and updates on Nelly Furtado and the SKIMS brand, stick around on HNHH.

