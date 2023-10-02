Nelly Furtado’s New SKIMS Campaign Highlights Brand’s Fan Favorite Pieces

The singer and songwriter appeared alongside Coco Jones, Kim Cattrall, Lana Condor, and Hari Nef for this latest promotion.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Nelly Furtado’s New SKIMS Campaign Highlights Brand’s Fan Favorite Pieces

Nelly Furtado is the latest campaign star for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS, and stunned alongside various other female entertainers for the promotion. Moreover, Coco Jones, Kim Cattrall, Lana Condor, and Hari Nef also contributed to showing off these pieces, and this all had an interesting theme. The Canadian singer and songwriter highlighted and styled the looks herself, which cover a lot of fan-favorite, popular, and commercially successful pieces the brand's offered so far. Also, she reflected on what her favorite piece to model was and what she thinks is special about this collection.

"Styling all of my SKIMS looks was so fun," Nelly Furtado shared in a press release. "My favorite piece was the SKIMS Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit. The fabric is amazing and feels so good and secure on my body. It makes me feel excited about getting dressed, and I love working it into my wardrobe for both work and play." In addition, other pieces from this campaign include leggings, bras, and many more examples of comfortable fare. If you're interested in checking out this SKIMS offering for yourself, you can shop what the campaign showcases on the brand's website.

Read More: Kim Kardashian Models Faux Leather Bikini For New SKIMS Campaign

Nelly Furtado For SKIMS: Watch

Of course, this isn't the only high-profile return to the public space that the 44-year-old revealed recently. She also dropped a new single, "Keep Going Up," alongside famed and iconic collaborators Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. Even though the trio's return was a long time coming, it seems like we won't have to wait much longer for even more new material. For example, Nelly Furtado recently told Vogue that she and Timbaland are hard at work, trying to craft something special for fans.

"We have plans, for sure," she remarked. "I actually talked to Timbaland recently, and we had this amazing two-hour FaceTime call. We were talking about when we made Loose, and getting into all these stories." For more news and updates on Nelly Furtado and the SKIMS brand, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Nelly Furtado Confirms She & Timbaland “Have Plans” For New Music

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.