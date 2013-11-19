bound 2
- MusicJay Electronica Claims Kanye West's "Bound 2" Was Inspired By HimThe two rappers have had a pretty close relationship over the years, so it's unsurprising that they would inspire each other's work.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian & North West Sing Ye's "Bound 2," Tween Exposes Mom's Lies To Kendall JennerDespite past issues with her co-parent, Kim still does all she can to help their kids show love to Kanye.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKanye West Settles Lawsuit Over "Bound 2" SampleAfter two years, Kanye West's "Bound 2" lawsuit has been settled.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSeth Rogen & James Franco Detail Kanye West's Reaction To "Bound 2" Parody"The Interview" stars claim that Kanye was "almost shy" to invite them to perform at his wedding.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsSeth Rogen Turned Down Kanye West's Offer To Perform "Bound 2" Parody At His WeddingSeth Rogen says performing "Bound 3" with James Franco at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would not have been "the best idea."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsKanye West Asked James Franco To Do "Bound 2" Parody Live At His WeddingKanye West apparently called James Franco to ask him if he and Seth Rogen would recreate their "Bound 2" spoof live at his wedding to Kim Kardashian.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosRaven Felix "Gone Bad (Bound 2 Freestyle)" VideoWatch Raven Felix "Gone Bad (Bound 2 Freestyle)" VideoBy Trevor Smith
- NewsRick Ross "Bound 2 (Remix)" VideoWatch Rick Ross "Bound 2 (Remix)" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsBound 2 (Freestyle)Rick Ross drops off another remix over Kanye's "Bound 2".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKanye West Sued Over Sample In "Bound 2"Kanye West is facing a lawsuit from a former child star over the sample used in "Bound 2."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSNL Parodies Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In "Bound 2"Watch SNL Parodies Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In "Bound 2"By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Gets Roasted In South Park's Season FinaleWatch Kanye West Gets Roasted In South Park's Season FinaleBy Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsKanye West On "Bound 2" Video: "I Wanted It To Look As Phony As Possible"Kanye West was a guest on The Breakfast Club, and confirmed he wanted the "Bound 2" video to look bad.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJames Franco & Seth Rogen Spoof Kanye West's "Bound 2"Watch James Franco & Seth Rogen Spoof Kanye West's "Bound 2"By Rose Lilah
- NewsKanye West Feat. Kim Kardashian "Bound 2" VideoWatch Bound 2By hnhh