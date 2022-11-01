Westside Gunn says that Conway The Machine’s complaints about his previous deal with Griselda are being blown out of proportion and that they’re brothers at the end of the day. Gunn addressed the controversy during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday.

“That’s my brother,” the Buffalo rapper said. “That fool’s son is my nephew. If you ask that man now if I owe him a penny…that shit got twisted and screwed up. They tried to blow it out of proportion like I robbed my brother. And what he was saying was he never read the contract, which he didn’t. That’s my brother, but he can’t ever say I cheated on him.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: (L-R) Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Conway had admitted to never reading the contract during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in March. With the release of God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway fulfilled his obligations to Griselda and Eminem’s Shady Records but has yet to announce a newly structured deal.

Gunn added: “That’s why you see, ain’t shit stop. We still been on tour since that came out, and we have done every festival since that came out. We’ve been on each other project’s since that came out. If somebody robbed you, why would you do that? My brother’s a grown man; he wants to be a boss and have his chapter. Why not?”

From there, Gunn explained that no matter what happens on the business side of things, at the end of the day, he and Conway are family.

“People got to stay out of family business,” he continued. “Family sometimes have disagreements. The negative narrative, that’s what people love. That’s what they want. And I’m trying to tell people, put this shit in bold letters: it’s never happening. Griselda is forever, can’t be stopped.”

The comments come after the release of Gunn’s latest project, 10, the final installment in the Hitler Wears Hermes series.

